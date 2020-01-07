|
CONN DONNA M. (SCHOTT)
Age 73, of Plum, passed away at home surrounded by her family, on January 5, 2020. Loving mother of Robert A. (Brenda) Conn and Richard Conn. Proud grandmother of Kile, Tyler, and Katelynn Conn. Sister of Harry W. "Bucky" (the late Marlene) Schott. Also survived by her cousins, Patty Bresso and Sondra Young Ginter; nephews, Derek (Jen) and Jason Schott; and great-nephew, Hunter Schott. Preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Sylvia (Fenyus) Schott. Donna enjoyed her summer trips with her cousins and friends to Ocean City and Myrtle Beach. She was an extremely hard worker, both at work and at her home. A stickler for neatness, she loved tending to her home and immaculately decorating it. One of Donna's favorite things was spending time outside her home with her cousins and friends. Family and friends will be received Thursday, January 9th from 5-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 10th at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be private at Plum Creek Cemetery. Donna and her family would like to thank her Plum American Legion family for their love and support over the years.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020