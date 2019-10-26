|
|
KOCHIS DONNA M.
Of West Mifflin, on October 23, 2019, age 53. Daughter of the late Michael P. and Agnes Kochis; mother of Noah Phifer; sister of James Kochis, Michael (late Janice) Kochis, Lawrence Kochis, Barbara (Timothy) Salopek and Robert Kochis; also survived by her boyfriend, Gary Rollason; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Sunday, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass Monday, 10 a.m., Resurrection Church, West Mifflin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . www.swgfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 26, 2019