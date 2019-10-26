Home

POWERED BY

Services
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Resources
More Obituaries for DONNA KOCHIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONNA M. KOCHIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONNA M. KOCHIS Obituary
KOCHIS DONNA M.

Of West Mifflin, on October 23, 2019, age 53. Daughter of the late Michael P. and Agnes Kochis; mother of Noah Phifer; sister of James Kochis, Michael (late Janice) Kochis, Lawrence Kochis, Barbara (Timothy) Salopek and Robert Kochis; also survived by her boyfriend, Gary Rollason; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Sunday, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass Monday, 10 a.m., Resurrection Church, West Mifflin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . www.swgfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now