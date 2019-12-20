Home

McDermott Funeral Home, Inc
1225 Chartiers Ave
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-3311
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc
1225 Chartiers Ave
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc
1225 Chartiers Ave
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
St. John of God Parish, the Church of St. Mary's
DONNA M. KOVACS

DONNA M. KOVACS Obituary
KOVACS DONNA M.

Age 63, of McKees Rocks, passed suddenly on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Beloved daughter of Eleanor (Herrick) and the late Joseph Kovacs; dear sister of Dr. Paul Kovacs. Donna was a 1974 graduate of Sto-Rox High School, she attended California University of Pennsylvania and was a graduate of the Computer Systems Institute of Pittsburgh. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. SUNDAY at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks. Mass of Christian Burial 1:30 p.m. MONDAY, St. John of God Parish, the Church of St. Mary's.  Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.


www.mcdermottfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019
