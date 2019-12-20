|
KOVACS DONNA M.
Age 63, of McKees Rocks, passed suddenly on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Beloved daughter of Eleanor (Herrick) and the late Joseph Kovacs; dear sister of Dr. Paul Kovacs. Donna was a 1974 graduate of Sto-Rox High School, she attended California University of Pennsylvania and was a graduate of the Computer Systems Institute of Pittsburgh. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. SUNDAY at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks. Mass of Christian Burial 1:30 p.m. MONDAY, St. John of God Parish, the Church of St. Mary's. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019