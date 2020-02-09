|
KRASS DONNA M.
Of Avalon, on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Daughter of the late John R. and Catherine S. Krass; beloved sister of Patricia Krass-Wade; proud aunt of Frank Wade; also survived by many loving uncles and cousins. Donna was a secretary at Brighton Heights Lutheran Church for over 15 years. Friends received Saturday, February 15 from 1 p.m. until time of service at 3:30 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Scleroderma Association or the .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020