Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:30 PM
DONNA M. KRASS


1952 - 2020
DONNA M. KRASS Obituary
KRASS DONNA M.

Of Avalon, on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Daughter of the late John R. and Catherine S. Krass; beloved sister of Patricia Krass-Wade; proud aunt of Frank Wade; also survived by many loving uncles and cousins. Donna was a secretary at Brighton Heights Lutheran Church for over 15 years. Friends received Saturday, February 15 from 1 p.m. until time of service at 3:30 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Scleroderma Association or the .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020
