DONNA M. (BRUDNOCK) McINTYRE

Age 71, of Shaler Twp., on Thursday, March 29, 2019. Wife of the late Donald C. McIntyre; loving mother of Lisa M. (Buss) Arend and Dawn C. (late Kenneth, Jr.) Runyan; dear grandmother of Thomas (Samantha) Runyan, Donald Arend, Robert Runyan, Stormie (Dan) Wilhelm, Joseph Arend and Lauren Arend; sister of Louis Brudnock; daughter of the late Louis and Grace Brudnock; also survived by six great-grandchildren. Friends will be received Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Bonaventure Church, Glenshaw on Monday at 12 noon.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 30, 2019
