MOSS DONNA M.

Age 86, of North Huntingdon, formerly of West Mifflin, died May 24, 2019, at Southwestern Care Center. Born July 7, 1932, in McKeesport, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Mary B. (Vignevic) Medic and the wife of the late Nicholas "Ray" Moss, Jr. Donna retired from St. Clair Supply, Inc., of Glassport, where she was a secretary. She also worked for Penn State Greater Allegheny of McKeesport, Robert Morris University, and Duquesne University. She was a member of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church. Donna was active in the church choir and the St. Sava Sisterhood, and served as the secretary for St. Sava's Seniors (Young at Heart) for many years. She is survived by her children, Jeffrey N. Moss, of White Oak, Dr. Raymond D. (Dr. Gabriella P.) Moss, of Laytonsville, MD, and Kristine M. Moss, of Washington, DC; grandchildren, Alexandra L. Moss, of Arlington, VA, Raymond D. Moss, Jr., of Washington, DC, and Sebastian Moss, of Yokota, AFB, Japan; sister, Dorothy Medic, of White Oak; brothers-in-law, James (Audrey) Ferencz and Richard (Elsie) Ferencz; sisters-in-law, Eileen (the late Wayne) Grooms and Joanne (Andy) Cerpani; also many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at JAYCOX-JAWORSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY on Friday, May 31, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., with a Pomen service at 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, at 10 a.m., at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church: the Very Reverend Stevan G. Rocknage will officiate. Committal will follow in McKeesport and Versailles Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 901 Hartman St., McKeesport, PA 15132. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.jaycox-jaworskifh.com.