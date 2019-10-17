Home

More Obituaries for DONNA RUPERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONNA M. "DAWN" (BRANCATO) RUPERT

DONNA M. "DAWN" (BRANCATO) RUPERT Obituary
RUPERT DONNA M. (BRANCATO) "DAWN"

Age 73, of Etna, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at home. Beloved wife of Larry P. Rupert; devoted mother to Amanda (Paul) Burkovich and Charles (Mary) Goessler; grandmother of Brooklynn, Shawna, and Kevin; great-grandmother of two; sister of Louis (Patty) and Kevin (Liz) Brancato; also survived by nieces and nephews. Dawn was a wonderful wife and mother and a good friend to many. Dawn loved all animals. Friends received Friday 2-8 p.m. at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 820 Main St., Sharpsburg where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday 11 a.m. Interment is private.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
