RUPERT DONNA M. (BRANCATO) "DAWN"
Age 73, of Etna, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at home. Beloved wife of Larry P. Rupert; devoted mother to Amanda (Paul) Burkovich and Charles (Mary) Goessler; grandmother of Brooklynn, Shawna, and Kevin; great-grandmother of two; sister of Louis (Patty) and Kevin (Liz) Brancato; also survived by nieces and nephews. Dawn was a wonderful wife and mother and a good friend to many. Dawn loved all animals. Friends received Friday 2-8 p.m. at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 820 Main St., Sharpsburg where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday 11 a.m. Interment is private.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019