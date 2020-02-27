Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
For more information about
DONNA WISNIEWSKI
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
7:30 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DONNA WISNIEWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONNA M. WISNIEWSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONNA M. WISNIEWSKI Obituary
WISNIEWSKI DONNA M.

Age 69, of Bloomfield, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Daughter of the late Bernard and Agnes (Lubomski) Wisniewski; sister of Rose (Anthony) Santonastaso, Lorri (Robert) Plawski, the late Laura Wisniewski and Tina Eckert; aunt of Nick (Carrie) Santonastaso, Becky (Brittnay) Santonastaso, Jason Plawski, Andrew Eckert, Allison Santonastaso, Christopher (Selena) Coghe and Ben Coghe; great-aunt of David Plawski, Aubrey Santonastaso, Alex Santonastaso and Emersyn Coghe. Donna was an RN who worked at St. Francis Medical Center from 1983 until they closed. She then worked for Highmark until her retirement in 2015. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service at 7:30 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
Download Now