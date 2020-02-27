|
WISNIEWSKI DONNA M.
Age 69, of Bloomfield, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Daughter of the late Bernard and Agnes (Lubomski) Wisniewski; sister of Rose (Anthony) Santonastaso, Lorri (Robert) Plawski, the late Laura Wisniewski and Tina Eckert; aunt of Nick (Carrie) Santonastaso, Becky (Brittnay) Santonastaso, Jason Plawski, Andrew Eckert, Allison Santonastaso, Christopher (Selena) Coghe and Ben Coghe; great-aunt of David Plawski, Aubrey Santonastaso, Alex Santonastaso and Emersyn Coghe. Donna was an RN who worked at St. Francis Medical Center from 1983 until they closed. She then worked for Highmark until her retirement in 2015. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service at 7:30 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020