Bennett Funeral Service
502 1St Ave S
Conover, NC 28613
(828) 465-2111
DONNA MARIE (SZMAGAJ) BERGER

DONNA MARIE (SZMAGAJ) BERGER Obituary
BERGER DONNA MARIE SZMAGAJ

Sadly, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 Donna Marie Szmagaj Berger age 72, affectionately called Baby Skins, Pumpster and DMSB passed away into the loving arms of her father Henry and "baby brother" Wayne. She was a very kind and loving person who gave us great joy but departed much too soon. She leaves behind to those who cherish her, David E. Berger (husband and "Lil Man") of Newton, NC; mother, Dolores Szmagaj of Pittsburgh, PA; brother, Alan Szmagaj of Rockville, MD; sister, Marietta Lavoie of Riviere-Du-Loup, Canada and her precious doggies, Chang Lei and Emmett Von. Donna was a church organist in her youth and was especially proud to have the Bishop of Pittsburgh (whom she lovingly called The Big Cheese) marry her on May 12, 1973. A celebration of life will be held at Chillfire Restaurant for invited family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Humane Society of Lincoln County, 2422 Country Club Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092 Condolences may be sent to the Berger family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com The Berger family is in the care of BENNETT FUNERAL SERVICE OF CONOVER, 828-465-2111

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019
