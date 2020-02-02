Home

DONNA MARIE MIARA

DONNA MARIE MIARA Obituary
MIARA DONNA MARIE

Of Swissvale, age 75, on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Daughter of the late Stanley and Blanche (Sendreak) Miara; loving sister of Ronald (Vittorina) Miara of Moon Township; dear aunt of Jim (Dana) Miara, Susan (John) Carpico, Dan (Sherrie) Miara, and Sharon (Eric) Malazich; great-aunt of Bailee, Riley, Jacob, Jack, Brady, Tyler, Alex, Jamie, Hayley, and Brandon. Dear friend of Bobby. Donna was the office manager for Herman Printing Company for over thirty years. Donna was also an avid reader and was a Pittsburgh Penguins season ticket holder for many years. Friends welcome Monday 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Avenue at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 15112 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church, Braddock Hills, of the Good Shepherd Parish, on Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. Donna will be laid to rest in Braddock Catholic Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020
