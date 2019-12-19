|
STEIN DONNA MAY (JEFFERS)
Age 80, formerly of West View, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 in DuBois. She was born in Greensburg, PA on May 11, 1939. Her parents, who preceded her in death, are William M. Jeffers and Katherine L. Ager Jeffers MacShane. She was the widow of Charles "Chuckie" Stein whom she met in the early winter of 1962 when he was the chief guard at the Ice Skating Park. They were engaged that Christmas and were married on May 11, 1963. Donna is a 1956 graduate of St. Benedict's Academy in Perrysville. She continued her devotion to the Catholic church as a C.C.D. teacher at St. Athanasius in Pittsburgh and the C.C.D. program director at St. Sebastian in Sebastian, Fl. She had been a member of the Cursillo Retreat Movement and the Charismatic Prayer Group in Pittsburgh. She was the community prayer leader of the Ladies Guild in Sebastian, FL. Donna lived with her niece and devoted family, Jennifer (Jeffers) and husband, Michael Robinson; nephews, Brandon Hartman, Seth Hartman and Gabriel Robinson. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth (Jeffers) Stevens; brother, William A. Jeffers; nephew, Fred Stevens and niece, Kathleen (Stevens) Maloney. Surviving in addition to the family members who cared for her are her nephews, David and wife, Elizabeth Stevens, Craig Stevens and William M. Jeffers; niece, Rachel and husband, Spencer Brown; and several great and great-great-nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 1:30 p.m. at St. Athanasius Church. Private Entombment will follow at Allegheny County Memorial Park.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019