DONNA R. (CONSTANTINE) MIKULAN

DONNA R. (CONSTANTINE) MIKULAN Obituary
MIKULAN DONNA R. (CONSTANTINE)

Age 60, passed away on May 21, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh on February 10, 1959. Beloved daughter to the late Richard and Florence Constantine; loving mother to Bryan Mikulan; caring grandmother to Jaxon and Ava. Sister to Barbara Hobson, Lorraine (James) Gianella, Tom Constantine, Sandi (Dave) Postler, Jerri (Jim) Mulkerrin and Terry Constantine Dunn; also survived by her faithful shih tzu, Sunshine; and many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by one sister, Patty Constantine Darick. Friends will be received on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the CIESLAK & TATKO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES., 2935 Brownsville Rd. Pittsburgh, PA 15227 A Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Cieslak & Tatko Funeral Home. Interment will be held at All Saints Polish Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 23, 2019
