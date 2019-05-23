MIKULAN DONNA R. (CONSTANTINE)

Age 60, passed away on May 21, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh on February 10, 1959. Beloved daughter to the late Richard and Florence Constantine; loving mother to Bryan Mikulan; caring grandmother to Jaxon and Ava. Sister to Barbara Hobson, Lorraine (James) Gianella, Tom Constantine, Sandi (Dave) Postler, Jerri (Jim) Mulkerrin and Terry Constantine Dunn; also survived by her faithful shih tzu, Sunshine; and many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by one sister, Patty Constantine Darick. Friends will be received on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the CIESLAK & TATKO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES., 2935 Brownsville Rd. Pittsburgh, PA 15227 A Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Cieslak & Tatko Funeral Home. Interment will be held at All Saints Polish Cemetery.