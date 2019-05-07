STEINMETZ DONNA R. (HERMAN)

On Sunday, May 5, 2019, surrounded by her family, Donna left us to join her late husband Ray, to continue their one argument that Ray believed started the day they met and lovingly continued for 53 1/2 years. Donna was the loving mother of Gregory (Carol) Steinmetz and Lisa (Marc) Chuderewicz; as well as Grandma of Dwayne, Brian (Shania), Tiffany (fiancé Matthew Huff) Steinmetz, Marc and Luke Chuderewicz; and Great-Grandma of Joshuah Steinmetz. Sister-in-law of Marie (the late Jim) Stine, Emil and Barbara Steinmetz. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Charles Herman; brother-in-law, Edward (Betty) Steinmetz; and sister-in-law, Geraldine (Bernie) Erb. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Donna's family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Family Hospice for their kindness, care, and support throughout Donna's journey over the past six months. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8:30 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229, where a service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.