Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Resources
More Obituaries for DONNA STEINMETZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONNA R. (HERMAN) STEINMETZ

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DONNA R. (HERMAN) STEINMETZ Obituary
STEINMETZ DONNA R. (HERMAN)

On Sunday, May 5, 2019, surrounded by her family, Donna left us to join her late husband Ray, to continue their one argument that Ray believed started the day they met and lovingly continued for 53 1/2 years. Donna was the loving mother of Gregory (Carol) Steinmetz and Lisa (Marc) Chuderewicz; as well as Grandma of Dwayne, Brian (Shania), Tiffany (fiancé Matthew Huff) Steinmetz, Marc and Luke Chuderewicz; and Great-Grandma of Joshuah Steinmetz. Sister-in-law of Marie (the late Jim) Stine, Emil and Barbara Steinmetz. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Charles Herman; brother-in-law, Edward (Betty) Steinmetz; and sister-in-law, Geraldine (Bernie) Erb. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Donna's family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Family Hospice for their kindness, care, and support throughout Donna's journey over the past six months. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8:30 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229, where a service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
Download Now