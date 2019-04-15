|
|
STIDHAM DONNA (MARKER)
Age 71, of McKees Rocks, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was the beloved daughter of the late John and Geneva Marker; loving mother of Robert (Debbie) Wilson and Tracy (Lou) McTaggart; cherished grandmother of Jordan; and sister of Janet Walker and Karen Marker. She was preceded in death by siblings, Carole Tongel, John, Ron and Ken Marker. Donna loved Bingo and unicorns. Family and friends may visit WEDNESDAY, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019