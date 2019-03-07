Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
412-661-3134
Resources
More Obituaries for DONNA CLOSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONNA SUE CLOSE

Obituary Condolences

DONNA SUE CLOSE Obituary
CLOSE DONNA SUE

Of Greenfield on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, age 68. Beloved wife of the late John McClay Close; devoted mother of Heather Close (George Cole), Ashley Close (John H. Hillman, V), and Christa Close; daughter of Lois (McElhattan) and the late Donald Pierce; sister of Gregory Pierce (Lynn); also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Donna worked in the Student Affairs Division at the University of Pittsburgh for 43 years. She believed in lifelong learning, continuing to take classes at Pitt after her retirement in 2012. She was a lover of the arts, particularly opera. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Donna's name to The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, www.cholangiocarcinoma.org. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
McCabe Bros., Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCabe Bros., Inc.
Download Now