Of Greenfield on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, age 68. Beloved wife of the late John McClay Close; devoted mother of Heather Close (George Cole), Ashley Close (John H. Hillman, V), and Christa Close; daughter of Lois (McElhattan) and the late Donald Pierce; sister of Gregory Pierce (Lynn); also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Donna worked in the Student Affairs Division at the University of Pittsburgh for 43 years. She believed in lifelong learning, continuing to take classes at Pitt after her retirement in 2012. She was a lover of the arts, particularly opera. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Donna's name to The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, www.cholangiocarcinoma.org. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com