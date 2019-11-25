Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
DOREEN HASSELL WORME

Age 88, born July 5, 1931, in Bridgetown, Barbados. Passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. She was the beloved spouse of the late Keith Winfield Worme and devoted mother of Jennifer Worme Peterson (Chris) and grandmother of Katherine Elizabeth Peterson and Christopher James Peterson. Having immigrated to the United States at age 17 with her sister's family, Doreen became a naturalized American citizen (and lived most of her life in NY). She married Keith, who also had a Caribbean background, and they raised their daughter on Long Island among a loving extended family. They later moved to Pittsburgh with their daughter and her family, and became active members of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Mt. Lebanon. Doreen was known for her generous and pleasant attitude, affectionately called "The Queen" by her grandchildren. She was a beloved member of a large extended family, who enjoyed her support and encouragement, and who will miss her greatly. Her interests of fashion, food, gardening, and everything proper continued throughout, leading to a wide social circle and many dear friends. Family and friends welcome Friday 3-6 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1066 Washington Rd., Pgh., PA 15228. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church Memorial Fund. www.slaterfuneral.com.

