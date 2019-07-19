Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Resurrection Baptist Church
504 Fourth Street
Braddock, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Resurrection Baptist Church
504 Fourth Street
Braddock, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOREEN SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOREEN SMITH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOREEN SMITH Obituary
SMITH DOREEN

On Saturday, July 13, 2019, age 57, of Monroeville, PA. Mother of Devin, Jeffrey, Deiara, Jade, Lasha, Dorian, Sheyenne and Shyla Smith; sister of Cynthia, Charlene, Charles, JoAnn, Barbara and Rebecca Tinsley; also survived by 11 grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 20, 2019 at Resurrection Baptist Church, 504 Fourth Street, Braddock, PA., where the funeral service will be held after visitation Saturday, 12 p.m. Interment Private. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now