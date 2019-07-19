|
|
SMITH DOREEN
On Saturday, July 13, 2019, age 57, of Monroeville, PA. Mother of Devin, Jeffrey, Deiara, Jade, Lasha, Dorian, Sheyenne and Shyla Smith; sister of Cynthia, Charlene, Charles, JoAnn, Barbara and Rebecca Tinsley; also survived by 11 grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 20, 2019 at Resurrection Baptist Church, 504 Fourth Street, Braddock, PA., where the funeral service will be held after visitation Saturday, 12 p.m. Interment Private. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 19, 2019