Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
DORENE YVONNE MILES

DORENE YVONNE MILES Obituary
MILES DORENE YVONNE

Age 78, of South Fayette, on January 3, 2020.  Beloved daughter of Audrey (Helmick) Miles; cherished sister of Judy L. Morgan; loving aunt of Bethany (Mark) Zemaitis, Shannon (Matthew) Morgan-Przybocki and M. Clayton (Jennifer) Morgan and great-aunt of Samuel, Rebecca, Tessa and Jaxson; also many loving cousins. A retired L.P.N. at Mayview State Hospital, where she worked for 38 years. Dorene was a member of the Independent Bible Presbyterian Church of McDonald and the Log Church, Banksville.  Family and friends received on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, (412.221.3333), where a service will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Memorials may be made to The Log Church Building Fund, 1540 Roseberry St., Pittsburgh, PA 15216 or the Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind, Inc., 371 East Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NY 11787-2976.  View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020
