|
|
FARMER DORIS A.
Age 97, of Friendship Village, Upper St. Clair, PA, passed away October 12, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late William A. Farmer; and loving mother of Beth Farmer of State College. She was the daughter of the late Beatrice and Harry W. Dienst of Boston. Doris was a longtime member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, where she had served as a deacon, member of the chancel guild and as a wedding coordinator. She was also an active member of the Upper St. Clair Women's Club, where she contributed her time as one of the original wedding caterers. She also volunteered on several committees at her home at Friendship Village. She enjoyed international travel, reading, and cooking. Interment and a celebration of her life will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to the Washington City Mission, where she was a longtime supporter, at 84 West Wheeling St., Washington, PA 15301 or the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at 1275 York Ave., New York, NY 10065. Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.PittsburghCremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019