|
|
HAMILTON DORIS A. (DAMICO)
Age 78, of Monroeville, passed away, at home, on Monday, December 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Donald Hamilton; loving mother of Kelly and Katherine Hamilton; caring sister of Willard (the late Jane) Damico. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Catherine (McNutt) Damico; and sister, Karen Damico. She was a member of the Monroeville Senior Center and enjoyed quilting with their quilting group. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no public visitation. There will be a memorial service to be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to The Lost and Found Pharmacy at www.lostandfoundrx.com or by mail to 11555 Frankstown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15235.
www.jobefuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019