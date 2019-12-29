Home

Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
DORIS A. (DAMICO) HAMILTON

HAMILTON DORIS A. (DAMICO)

Age 78, of Monroeville, passed away, at home, on Monday, December 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Donald Hamilton; loving mother of Kelly and Katherine Hamilton; caring sister of Willard (the late Jane) Damico. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Catherine (McNutt) Damico; and sister, Karen Damico. She was a member of the Monroeville Senior Center and enjoyed quilting with their quilting group. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no public visitation. There will be a memorial service to be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to The Lost and Found Pharmacy at www.lostandfoundrx.com or by mail to 11555 Frankstown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15235. 


www.jobefuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
