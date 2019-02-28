Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
Resources
More Obituaries for DORIS RONEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DORIS A. (KELLEY) RONEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DORIS A. (KELLEY) RONEY Obituary
RONEY DORIS A. (KELLEY)

Of Turtle Creek, age 89, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph G. Roney for 60 years; loving mother of Patricia Tillett, Sharon (Jim) Haberfield and Joanne (Rick) Zollner; cherished grandmother of Dana (Ben) Krokosky, Diane (Nick) Falgione, Darcy (John) Auburn, Cheryl (Tom) Wohlfield, Karen (Ken) Gilbert, Becky (Donnie) Pendergrass, James Joseph (Jackie) Haberfield, Joseph (Jessica) Zollner, Caitlin (Nate) Halter, Breanne Zollner; dear great-grandmother of Connor, Mackenzie, Nicholas, Taylor, Bradley, Michael, Gage, Kaleigh, Cameron, Darren, Ryley, Joseph, Juliet, Weatherly, Alexander, Jocelyn, Lillian and Isabelle; great-great-grandmother of Payson and Cayden; preceded in death by two sisters and seven brothers; sister-in-law of Mary Kelley and Genevieve McDonough. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends welcome on Saturday from 2-8 p.m. in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, TURTLE CREEK / MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350, where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The family wishes to send a special thanks to the staff of LGAR for their compassionate care of Doris.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now