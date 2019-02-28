RONEY DORIS A. (KELLEY)

Of Turtle Creek, age 89, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph G. Roney for 60 years; loving mother of Patricia Tillett, Sharon (Jim) Haberfield and Joanne (Rick) Zollner; cherished grandmother of Dana (Ben) Krokosky, Diane (Nick) Falgione, Darcy (John) Auburn, Cheryl (Tom) Wohlfield, Karen (Ken) Gilbert, Becky (Donnie) Pendergrass, James Joseph (Jackie) Haberfield, Joseph (Jessica) Zollner, Caitlin (Nate) Halter, Breanne Zollner; dear great-grandmother of Connor, Mackenzie, Nicholas, Taylor, Bradley, Michael, Gage, Kaleigh, Cameron, Darren, Ryley, Joseph, Juliet, Weatherly, Alexander, Jocelyn, Lillian and Isabelle; great-great-grandmother of Payson and Cayden; preceded in death by two sisters and seven brothers; sister-in-law of Mary Kelley and Genevieve McDonough. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends welcome on Saturday from 2-8 p.m. in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, TURTLE CREEK / MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350, where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The family wishes to send a special thanks to the staff of LGAR for their compassionate care of Doris.