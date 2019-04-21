|
|
SKELTON DORIS A. (LEWELLYN)
Age 75, of Scott Twp., on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Wife of the late Clyde Skelton. Mother of the late James R. "Jay" Skelton. Sister of Douglas (Grace) Chidlow and the late Ronald (late Betty Jayne) Chidlow and Robert J. (Late Wilma) Chidlow. Doris is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. No Visitation. Service Private. Arrangements entrusted to the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie.
leohenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019