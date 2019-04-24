|
SKELTON DORIS A. (CHIDLOW)
Age 75, of Scott Twp., on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Wife of the late Clyde Skelton; mother of the late James R. "Jay" Skelton; sister of Douglas (Grace) Chidlow, the late Ronald (the late Betty Jayne) Chidlow, and Robert J. (the late Wilma) Chidlow. Doris is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. No Visitation. Service Private. Arrangements entrusted to the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019