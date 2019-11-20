Home

DORIS ANN ALLISON

DORIS ANN ALLISON Obituary
ALLISON DORIS ANN

Of Wexford PA, went to the Lord on November 16, 2019.  Daughter of the late Victoria and Elmer Allison; beloved wife of James Schlaegle.  Throughout her life she held an unwavering faith in God which she shared with those around her. Doris's memory will forever be cherished by her loving family and many friends. Celebration of life will be held at North Way Christian Community, 12121 Perry Highway, Wexford, PA 15090– www.northway.org – Saturday, November 23, 2019, 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to North Way Christian Community. Arrangements entrusted to McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., Kennedy Twp. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019
