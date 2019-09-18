|
HOOLAHAN DORIS ARTZBERGER
Age 90 of Lexington, died Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Shenandoah Valley Health & Rehab. Born July 12, 1929 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Bernard L. Artzberger and Florence L. Kearney Artzberger. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, George Gregory Hoolahan. Doris attended the Trinity United Methodist Church and worked in women's retail sales at Saks 5th Ave in Florida and Pittsburgh and at the Ladie's Habit in Lexington. Surviving are her children; Lori A. Apgar, Kris A. Hoolahan both of Lexington, Deirdre Cromie of Madrid, Spain, Grant Cromie and wife Brittany of Mills River, NC., Jack Apgar of Charlotte, NC., Eva Apgar of Richmond and one great grandchild, Emmett Webb Cromie. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 19, 2019 at HARRISON FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. A combined memorial service for George and Doris Hoolahan will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Special Olympics of Virginia, 3212 Skipworth Rd., Suite 100, Richmond, VA 23294 or National Parkinson Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, VA.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019