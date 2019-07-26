Home

Age 99, of Mt. Lebanon on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John W. Tieman; loving mother of Michael and Kathleen (O'Toole) Tieman and Patricia (Jerry Gogol) Tieman; cherished grandmother of David and Lisa Tieman; great-grandmother of Claire and Emma. Doris was a faithful longtime member of Saint Paul's Episcopal Church where she became the first woman to serve as senior warden. Doris was an active member of the American Association of University Women and South Hills College Club; she also volunteered for Meals on Wheels for over 25 years beginning in 1978. A memorial service will be held in Saint Paul's Episcopal Church on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, 1066 Washington Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15228. laughlinfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 26, 2019
