CROUSHORE DORIS

Age 86, of Hampton Twp., on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Doris was the beloved wife of the late Ronald D. Croushore, Sr.; mother of Ronald D. Croushore, Jr. (Mary), Daniel L. Croushore, and Julie L. (Croushore) Koehler; grandmother of Jessica (Croushore) Petko (Alan), David P. Croushore (Jennifer), and Michael R. Koehler; great-grandmother of Corinne and Emerson. Doris was a vibrant woman, fully devoted to her family and her faith. She loved taking pictures and was very artistic. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking, feeding the birds, and shopping for a good bargain. She will be deeply missed by her family. Celebrate Doris' life with her family on Sunday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., and Monday, 10-11 a.m., at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd., at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp. Services at Allegheny County Memorial Park on Monday at 11:30 a.m . Leave condolences at permanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 17, 2019
