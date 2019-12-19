|
|
KEEBLER DORIS ELAINE (LOTZ)
On December 17, 2019, age 86, of West Mifflin, PA. Loving wife of the late Charles Keebler; beloved mother of Charles Keebler, Jr., Aileen (William) Litzinger, and Herman (Patricia) Keebler; cherished grandmother of Lauren Martin (Chuck Tarr), Dillon Martin, Billie Jo Litzinger, Trey and Hunter Keebler; and loving step-grandmother of James Uhrinak; special great-grandmother of Jasalyn Hambright; dear sister to Carole Miller, Elizabeth (Al) Perhacs, Noreen Stoken, Janet Ghetian, Peter (Marlyne) Lotz, and the late Donald Lotz; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Elaine loved to bake but will be remembered most for the love she had for her family. Family and friends received on Thursday, December 19, 2019, and Friday, December 20, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8p.m. at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, 3511 Main Street, Munhall, PA 15120. A Mass of Christian Burial will held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. in Resurrection R.C. Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Elaine's name to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or online https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/ Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019