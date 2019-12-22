|
FISHER DORIS (HOFFMAN)
Mrs. Doris (Hoffman) Fisher, of Forest Hills, passed away on Wed., Dec. 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William A. Fisher; loving mother of William, Jr. of Chicago, Robert of Boston, and Theodore of France; adored grandmother of Laura, Anthea, Genevieve, Alique and Soline. Doris was a retired employee of the Social Security Administration. There will be no visitation. Private interment will be in Braddock Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, PA 15112; 412-824-8800.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019