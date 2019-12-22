Home

More Obituaries for DORIS FISHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DORIS (HOFFMAN) FISHER

DORIS (HOFFMAN) FISHER Obituary
FISHER DORIS (HOFFMAN)

Mrs. Doris (Hoffman) Fisher, of Forest Hills, passed away on Wed., Dec. 4, 2019.  Beloved wife of the late William A. Fisher;  loving mother of William, Jr. of Chicago, Robert of Boston, and Theodore of France; adored grandmother of Laura, Anthea, Genevieve, Alique and Soline. Doris was a retired employee of the Social Security Administration.   There will be no visitation.  Private interment will be in Braddock Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, PA 15112; 412-824-8800.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019
