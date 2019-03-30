FEINEIGLE DORIS J. (KOHLER)

On Thursday, March 28, 2019, Doris J. (Kohler) age 93, of South Park. Beloved wife of the late Robert C. Feineigle; mother of Robert E. (Lynn M.) Feineigle, Debra L. (Bernie) Beliunas and Jeffrey P. Feineigle; grandmother of Amy L. (Michael) Work, Todd R. Feineigle, Cristine A. Feineigle, Mark A. Feineigle and the late Ryan L. Beliunas; great-grandmother of Delainey Ryan Work and Bennett Ryan Feineigle; sister of Marjorie Richards and the late Herb (Shirley) Kohler and Edward (Ann) Kohler; sister-in-law of the late Jack Richards; also survived by nieces and nephews. Doris loved spending time with her extended family, especially around the holidays, and going on bus trips to the casinos with her children. She loved bowling with her husband and flower gardening at her home. Friends received Sunday, 6-8 p.m. and Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.) South Park Twp., (412) 655-4600 where a service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Condolences may be offered for the family at:

