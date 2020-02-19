|
|
GLASGOW DORIS J.
Doris Johnson Glasgow, age 87, long-term resident of Medford Lakes, NJ passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the UPMC Family Hospice at Canterbury Place Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In her final days she was attended by immediate family members, her eldest son, Thomas W. Glasgow; daughter-in-law, Dr. Mary Ellen Glasgow; and her youngest son, Sean W. Glasgow. Doris and her husband, Thomas, (now deceased) have resided in Pittsburgh for the last six years with her son, Tom and his wife, Mary Ellen. Son, Sean and his wife, Maria Osherova reside in London, England. She's also survived my many loving nieces and nephews. Born 1932 in Providence, Rhode Island, she was the daughter of Walter and Helen Johnson. She grew up there and always was a New Englander at heart. She loved all things British, the Boston Red Sox, and was an avid animal lover. Doris committed her life to fostering in children a strong foundation that would serve them throughout their lives. She did this as a loving mother raising her two sons and very much so as a dedicated teacher of 8-10 year olds, an especially important developmental milestone. She attended and graduated from Rhode Island College preparing her well for a long career as an elementary school teacher. She was introduced and then married her husband, Tom in 1957 while he a Naval Aviator at the height of the Cold War flying Anti-Submarine Warfare Operations out of Quonset Point, Rhode Island. Soon they were on their way to Pensacola, Florida where he trained pilots in aerial navigation and she had her first son, Tom. The commitment to making sure people were well equipped with the confidence and skills to achieve in life would continue throughout their careers. They then switched coasts and had their second son, Sean, while stationed at Monterey, California. In 1964, with the Naval Air Service done they started the next phase of their life in the idyllic little town of Medford Lakes in the New Jersey Pine Barrens. She became a teacher at the local elementary school with its classrooms and playgrounds nestled in the Pines. Here she spent over 20 years doing her part to develop young minds and bodies at the blackboard, outdoors on the playground and with one of her favorite things reading aloud classic children books, giving her a break from the frenetic energy of the children and stoking their imaginations. Over the past 10 years, Doris has had dementia and her family and caregivers tried to return the same kindness to her. In her final days, she was playing memory games and singing. She passed away quietly in her sleep and will be missed dearly. Services will be held at her longtime Episcopal Church, St. Peter's in Medford, NJ at a later date. Arrangements by JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., (freyvogelfuneralhome.com)
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020