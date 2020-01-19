|
|
LANE DORIS J.
Of Castle Shannon, on Monday, January 13, 2020, Doris passed away after a long battle with COPD. She was born on March 25, 1949, to the late Lawrence Datz and Alice (Ken) Streiner. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Dan. Mother of David (Tracie), Mark (Kiersten) and Michael (Colleen); an extremely proud grandmother of Elizabeth (Dillon), David, Kaden, Colby, Maddie, Ryan, Irelyn and Noah. She always made time for her grandchildren, especially as an effervescent "Granny" at sporting events. Doris is also survived by her loving niece, Danielle (Colin) Kleer. In honor of their Mother's wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Instead, her family requests that a contribution be made in her honor to the , 810 River Ave., Suite 140, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
laughlinfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020