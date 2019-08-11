Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-766-5080
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ our Savior Parish (St. Cyril Church)
DORIS J. (COYLE) SCHWARTZ

DORIS J. (COYLE) SCHWARTZ Obituary
SCHWARTZ DORIS J. (COYLE)

On Friday, August 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harry E.; mother of Nancy M. Nickel, Richard H. (Melanie) Schwartz and Jeffrey J. (Patricia) Schwartz; grandmother of Haylee and Cameron Nickel, Connor and Hunter Schwartz, and Alexandra and Lydia Schwartz; daughter of the late William and Grace Coyle; sister of the late Grace Gerono, Virginia Taylor Carpenter, John Coyle, Robert Coyle, and Alice McKaveney. Doris was very active in the community. Her volunteer work earned her the Northside Leadership Conference Lifetime Achievement award in 2014. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. A Funeral Mass will be held in Christ our Savior Parish (St. Cyril Church) on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019
