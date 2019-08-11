|
|
SCHWARTZ DORIS J. (COYLE)
On Friday, August 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harry E.; mother of Nancy M. Nickel, Richard H. (Melanie) Schwartz and Jeffrey J. (Patricia) Schwartz; grandmother of Haylee and Cameron Nickel, Connor and Hunter Schwartz, and Alexandra and Lydia Schwartz; daughter of the late William and Grace Coyle; sister of the late Grace Gerono, Virginia Taylor Carpenter, John Coyle, Robert Coyle, and Alice McKaveney. Doris was very active in the community. Her volunteer work earned her the Northside Leadership Conference Lifetime Achievement award in 2014. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. A Funeral Mass will be held in Christ our Savior Parish (St. Cyril Church) on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019