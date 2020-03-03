|
URBATIS DORIS J. (WEISMANN)
Age 83, of Green Tree, formerly of Sheraden, took the hand of the Lord on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Earnest S. Urbatis for 45 years; mother of Cindy (Michael) Wuenstel, Gary Urbatis and Diane (Jack) Momeyer; special grandmother of Michelle (Zach) Rivenbark, Becky (fiancee Chris Greene) Wuenstel, Brian Wuenstel, Kinsey and Jaxson Momeyer; great-grandmother of Jemma Rivenbark; daughter of the late Norman and Helen (Shook) Weismann; sister of Norman (late Lois) Weismann, Jr., Theresa (late Paul) Jancay, Edward (Judy) Weismann and the late Richard and William (surviving Cathy) Weismann; sister-in-law of Lillian (late Hank) Blumling and the late Robert and Mary Urbatis; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Doris was known for her kindness and compassion and family was always her priority. She was an active member of Holy Innocents Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. Her family expresses their thanks for the special care received from Harbour Senior Living and Gateway Hospice. Family and friends received on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WILLIAM F. CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 2944 Chartiers Ave., Sheraden, Pittsburgh 15204. Funeral Mass in St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 310 Mansfield Ave., Green Tree 15220 on Thursday at 10 a.m. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, O'Hara Twp.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020