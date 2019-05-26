KOEPP DORIS JANE

Age 90, of Wexford, PA, passed suddenly at home on April 1, 2019. Doris was born on July 11, 1928 in Sewickley, PA. She spent her childhood in Sewickley, attended high school at Northfield School for Girls in MA, and later graduated from Endicott College in MA. She and Robert "Bob" Koepp were married in 1954, and moved into their new Wexford home in 1957, where they remained together until her death. Doris walked in kindness and was devoted to her family. She was loved for her selfless, compassionate, and joyful spirit. She nurtured the dreams and pursuits of her daughters and granddaughter, Lee. She loved animals and taking care of her Shelties, R.J. and Charlie. A talented designer and seamstress, with an impeccable sense of style, Doris created and tailored fashionable clothing for her children, friends and family members. She was also very athletic throughout her life and enjoyed multiple sports including tennis, golf and swimming. She enjoyed watching Pirates baseball. Doris and Bob were charter members of the Wexford Community United Presbyterian Church. Doris was predeceased by her parents, Terese M. (Heimbuecher) Ingram and Paul H. Ingram of Sewickley; and more recently, by her son-in-law, Timothy Patrick McNulty of Clearwater, FL. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert J. Koepp; and her daughters, Barbara Ann McNulty and Jody Lynn Koepp-Norris; her granddaughter, Lee Alexandra Norris, and Lee's father, Mark Stewart Norris, who stand before her with deepest love, honor and grace. A private memorial service was held on May 25, 2019. Cremation and burial arrangements were made by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME. Final resting place will be at Mount Royal Cemetery in Glenshaw, PA.