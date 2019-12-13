Home

Age 93 of Trafford, formerly of Turtle Creek, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Loving mother of Donna Jean Pertinaci, Donald C. (Carol J.) Dryburgh, David Alan (Gale Kelley) Dryburgh, Dallas M. (Charla) Dryburgh, Diane R. (March Schwartz, William Lichius) Lichius, Darylene M. (Warren) Gwillim, Danny T. (Mimi) Dryburgh, and Douglas E. (Erin E.) Dryburgh. Doris is also survived by 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Donald Dryburgh; parents, Dallas Mackey and Martha (Kerr) Hough; a twin brother, Dallas Hough; and sisters, Ruth Freeauf and Betty Turek. Doris was a member of the Scottish Lodge, TC Boosters, PTA, senior center, and was a minority inspector for the election polls in Turtle Creek. She was also a lifetime member of Electric Heights Methodist Church. She loved to cook and bake and made the best lady locks and nut rolls. She was also a rabid Pirate Fan. Friends will be received Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950), where a funeral service will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Pennsylvania Association for the Blind at 555 Gettysburg Pike, Suite A300, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 or at www.pablind.org. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019
