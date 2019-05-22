MARKOWSKI DORIS JEAN (SCALISE)

Age 86, peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019, of Whitehall. Beloved wife of the late Frank Markowski; loving mother of Fran (David) Kaplan, Deb (Sid) Bronder, JoAnn (Larry) Leisher, and the late Joe (survived by Debbie) Markowski; doting Nana of six; proud great-grandmother of eight; sister of Camilla, Vincent, Frank and the late Richard. Doris loved life and mostly her family. Her smile will be deeply missed. Family and friends are invited for a blessing service on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. in the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. Luncheon will immediately follow in the Whitehall House adjacent to the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, giftfunds.stjude.org/dorismarkowski. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.