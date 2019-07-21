Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
(412) 466-3300
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
DORIS JEAN (DULANEY) ROCCO

DORIS JEAN (DULANEY) ROCCO Obituary
ROCCO DORIS JEAN (DULANEY)

Age 90, of West Mifflin, on July 19, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Paul and Rosella (Mura) Dulaney. She was a customer service representative at Sears. A member of St. Agnes Church, West Mifflin. She enjoyed traveling with her sister, Ann, and enjoyed baking, cooking, and gardening, especially with roses. Wife of the late August Rocco, Sr.; mother of Gabriel "Gary" Rocco of Pittsburgh, August Rocco, Jr. of West Mifflin, Roberta (Robert) Simak of West Mifflin, Rosanne (Bob) Regis of West Mifflin, Paul (Neila) Rocco of Missouri, and Michael (Julie) Rocco of West Mifflin; grandmother of Sherrie, Lisa, Gary, Mark, Angela, Adam, Alana, Bobby, Dana, Brian, Brandon, Jenniffer, Matthew, Lauren, Joshua, and the late Kristin Kirasic Brown; also 18 great-grandchildren; sister of William, Paulette, Anna Mae, Charles, and Jane. Visitation Monday, July 22, 2019, from 4-9 p.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-3300 where a Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Agnes Church at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Richland Cemetery, Dravosburg.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 21, 2019
