REED DORIS JEANNE RENFREW

Age 92, of Hampton Township, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Born February 6, 1927, in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late John Robert and Mildred (Huston) Renfrew. Doris was a Secondary School Teacher with Hampton School District and was a member of North Hills Reformed Presbyterian. She is survived by her sons, David Mark (Laura) Reed, of Galion, OH and Daniel John (Verna) Reed, of Valencia; grandson, David Paul (Amy) Reed; granddaughter, Angela (Mike) Shipman; great-grandchildren, Victoria Ash and Morgan Renee, Olivia Lauren and Lila Belle Reed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Edward Reed (Sept. 17, 1999); brother, John Robert Renfrew; and grandson, Robert Earl Reed. Doris's family will welcome friends from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019, at King Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at Hampton Cemetery in Allison Park. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Doris' family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.