|
|
WEBB DORIS LABALLE
On Wednesday, August 14, 2019, Doris LaBalle Webb, 89, of Monroeville, wife of the late Charles K. Webb, died peacefully at home with her loved ones, her daughters Doris Jean Moore, Cathy Kincaid, Lynette Kelminsky and son Charles T. Webb; also survived by brother Edward LaBalle and 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. There will be a private memorial at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to WM. O. PEARCE FUNERAL HOME INC., Pitcairn, PA.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019