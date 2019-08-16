Home

More Obituaries for DORIS WEBB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DORIS LABALLE WEBB

DORIS LABALLE WEBB Obituary
WEBB DORIS LABALLE

On Wednesday, August 14, 2019, Doris LaBalle Webb, 89, of Monroeville, wife of the late Charles K. Webb, died peacefully at home with her loved ones, her daughters Doris Jean Moore, Cathy Kincaid, Lynette Kelminsky and son Charles T. Webb; also survived by brother Edward LaBalle and 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.  There will be a private memorial at a later date.  Arrangements entrusted to WM. O. PEARCE FUNERAL HOME INC., Pitcairn, PA.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019
