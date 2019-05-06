|
BOISE DORIS M.
Age 94, recently of Monroeville, formerly of Randolph Twp. and Florham Park, NJ, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the Late Harold A. Boise; loving mother of Allen and Robert (Cheryl) Boise; adoring grandmother of Kristen (Mark) McConnell, Heather (Michael) Price, and the late Jennifer Boise; great-grandmother of Allison McConnell, Henry Price. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, May 7, from 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a blessing service will follow at 8 p.m. Interment at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, NJ. Please, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Milestone Centers, Inc., 600 Ross Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15221, or Special Olympics Allegheny, 404 1st St., Carnegie, PA 15106. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 6, 2019