FONOS DORIS M.
Age 91, currently of Greensburg, died on Friday, January 24, 2020. She was born on February 23, 1928. Growing up, her family owned and operated a confectionary store in Homestead. Doris lived in Homestead and East Liberty before residing at Riverview Towers, Squirrel Hill. She had been a member of the former St. Ann Catholic Church in West Mifflin and had worked as a bookkeeper for Alcoa. She liked crochet and needlepoint, and enjoyed traveling. Doris is survived by cousins, Eugene (Judith) and Norbert (Geraldine) Zilka, all of New York, and Cynthia (Anthony) Butowicz of Penn Township; second cousins, Tammy Ann, Jeffrey, Karyn, Thomas, Gerald, Denise, Dennis, Tracy Lynn, and Brandon Andrew, and their families; and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Mary Zilka Fonos, and cousins Andrew Zilka and Raymond Zilka. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Barbara Catholic Church, Harrison City. Interment will be in the St. Ann Cemetery, West Mifflin. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to any organization for Parkinson's Disease research.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020