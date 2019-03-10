TOLE DORIS M.

Age 94, of Asbury Heights, Mt. Lebanon, on Tuesday March 5, 2019. Doris was born in Banksville; daughter of the late William and Doris Tole; she was preceded in death by her sister Anna (Tole) Shields and brother William S. Tole Sr. and by her dear friend Louise Mullen; she is survived by many nieces and nephews. In 1942, Doris graduated from South Hills High School and from Business Training College, which prepared her for her career as a secretary with the U.S. Bureau of Mines for the next 36 years. For several years, Doris volunteered at the Trinity Cathedral Book Store in Pittsburgh. One of the joys of her life was traveling in the United States and abroad, whether the trip was five miles or five thousand. Doris has requested services and interment to be private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in the Hickman Memorial Chapel, Asbury Heights. Contributions may be made in Doris's honor to Southwinds, Inc., 2101 Greentree Rd., Suite 201A, Pittsburgh, PA 15220 or at www.southwindsinc.org/online-donations/. Arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2630 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont 412-531-4000. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com