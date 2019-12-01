|
MUNSCH DORIS R. (ENGLISH)
Age 89, of Franklin Park, on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Wife to the late Robert W. Munsch; loving mother of Elaine Rufer (James) and Kenneth Munsch; sister of the late Richard English; proud grandmother of John Rufer and Kasey Munsch. Friends received Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp., where a funeral service will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hiland Presbyterian Church, 845 Perry Hwy., Pgh., PA 15229 or DCI of North Hills, 3412 Babcock Blvd., Pgh., PA 15237.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019