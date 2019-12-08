|
SPARGAL DORIS
On Fri., Dec. 6, 2019, age 76, of Jefferson Hills. Beloved wife of the late David Lee Spargal; mother of Kirk Spargal and Glenn Spargal; and grandmother of Samantha Jo Spargal. Friends received in the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 221 North Second Avenue, Elizabeth on Sun., Dec. 8, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Blessing Monday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions to St. Isaac Jogues Roman Catholic Church, 1216 Collins Avenue, Jefferson Hills, PA 15025. Offer condolences at www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019