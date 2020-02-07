|
CAMPBELL DOROTHEA JEANETTE ANN (FRANK)
Dorothea "Dot" Campbell of Providence Point passed away on February 4, 2020, at the age of 88. Dot had previously resided in Pleasant Hills for many years. Dorothea was born October 2, 1931, in Pittsburgh to Peter and Josephine Frank. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Campbell, daughter, Cynthia Ann Campbell, and her brother, Peter Frank. Dot is survived by her son, Mark Campbell, his wife, Martha, grandson, Brian Campbell, his wife, Pepper, his grandson, Neil Campbell, and his wife, Laura. She was also Nanny to six beautiful great-grandchildren! After graduating from St. Mary of the Mount in Mount Washington, Dot studied music at Carnegie Tech and she also taught piano. She loved all music, Broadway, the Jersey Shore, flowers, and cooking for her family, friends, and neighbors. Volunteering was very meaningful to Dot and over her lifetime she donated her time, energy, and enthusiasm to many organizations, but most special to her was the Carnegie Museum where she worked once a week for 30 years. Arrangements are being handled by JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. There will be a viewing on Friday, February 7 from 7 to 9 p.m. On Saturday, February 8, there will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. at St. Thomas á Becket Church, 139 Gill Hall Road, Jefferson Hills, PA 15025. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carnegie Museum in Dot's memory.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020