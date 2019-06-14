THOMPSON DOROTHEA M.

Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, died April 22, 2019, age 90. Dorothea was a graduate of Douglass, a Rutgers affiliate school, and she earned an M.L.S. and an M.A. in French literature, both from the University of Pittsburgh. For 24 years Dorothea worked as a reference librarian at Hunt Library at Carnegie Mellon University, becoming head of the department. Dorothea moved to Pittsburgh more than 50 years ago when her husband, Gerald L. Thompson, became a professor at the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University. After retiring in 1997, Dorothea became a docent at the John Heinz History Center, where she conducted tours for schoolchildren until 2006. She was also a docent at Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Society from 2000 to 2009. Passionately fond of classical music and opera, Dorothea supported the arts in Pittsburgh and was a member of the Pittsburgh Opera Board. She was a member of the American Association of University Women and several book clubs. Dorothea was a bibliophile with a collection of more than 600 cookbooks, enjoyed entertaining, and was renowned for her fine cuisine. Imbued with Quaker spirituality, Dorothea was a progressive, liberal Democrat. Dorothea is survived by her daughters, Allison, Emily (Andreas Hayden) and Abigail (Dan Fortier); and seven grandchildren, Christopher and Emma, Alistair, Elisabeth and Kristen, and Claire and Roger. A memorial celebration will be on Monday, June 17, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve, 614 Dorseyville Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15238. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothea's name to the Pittsburgh Opera or the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. Arrangements by WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Aspinwall.