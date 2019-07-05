|
|
CHACALOS DOROTHEA MAY (KETTERING)
Age 93, formerly of Braddock Hills, passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Chacalos; dear mother of Barbara (Bill) Hagerman, of Apollo, and the late Stephen Chacalos, Sr.; she was the loving grandmother of Ayesha, Stephen, Jr., Nicole, and Kimberly; sister of Larue Reilly and Nancy (Ron) Bash. Family and friends will be received at the ROBERT P. KARISH FUNERAL HOME, INC., Brinton Rd. and Fourth St., Braddock Hills, PA 15221, (412) 271-3430, on SUNDAY, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., where a Blessing Service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 5, 2019