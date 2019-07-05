Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert P Karish Funeral Home
1300 4Th Street Ext
Braddock Hills, PA 15221
(412) 271-3430
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHEA CHACALOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHEA MAY (KETTERING) CHACALOS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHEA MAY (KETTERING) CHACALOS Obituary
CHACALOS DOROTHEA MAY (KETTERING)

Age 93, formerly of Braddock Hills, passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Chacalos; dear mother of Barbara (Bill) Hagerman, of Apollo, and the late Stephen Chacalos, Sr.; she was the loving grandmother of Ayesha, Stephen, Jr., Nicole, and Kimberly; sister of Larue Reilly and Nancy (Ron) Bash. Family and friends will be received at the ROBERT P. KARISH FUNERAL HOME, INC., Brinton Rd. and Fourth St., Braddock Hills, PA 15221, (412) 271-3430, on SUNDAY, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., where a Blessing Service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now