BRECOSKY DOROTHY A.
Age 78, of Whitehall, PA formerly of Southside passed way on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Born on November 27, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Rita and Norman Wess. Beloved wife to the late George Brecosky, four children, nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by a brother and a sister. Private interment will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Arrangements have been entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020